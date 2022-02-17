Speak Out 2-17-22

This is in response to the person who compared the Cape Girardeau County Health Department board to Nazis. The Holocaust is the best documented case of genocide the world has ever witnessed. Over 6 million Jewish men, women and children were murdered and persecuted at the hands of Nazi polices. Members of the Cape County Health Board are tireless public servants who are trying to save lives. The fact that you would compare the Nazi to this board is appalling and not reflective of the kind, compassionate and respectful community Cape Girardeau endeavors to be. Shame on you.
Burton Bock's column, Back to Moderation, in the February edition of TBY should be required reading for every American. It should especially be required in high school and college classes where, too often, only one side is heard. Thank you, Mr. Bock, for a sane, sensible perspective.
