All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionFebruary 16, 2021

Speak Out 2/16/21

Thank you to all the people who work in awful conditions to make it possible for us navigate the streets of Cape Girardeau. And thank you to Schnucks for a great job clearing their parking lot. Folks want to get upset about the Keystone pipeline. That's Canadian oil being shipped to our Gulf Coast. ...

Thank you

Thank you to all the people who work in awful conditions to make it possible for us navigate the streets of Cape Girardeau. And thank you to Schnucks for a great job clearing their parking lot.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Keystone XL

Folks want to get upset about the Keystone pipeline. That's Canadian oil being shipped to our Gulf Coast. It's being shipped there now without the pipeline by truck and rail. So the pipeline really changes nothing. The oil may be refined here, but it is already sold to China. It's Canadian oil going overseas. It's not our oil and not our gas.

Warm thoughts

It's cold outside, but just think: Spring training begins this week.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role ...
OpinionNov. 4
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of w...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 4
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Prayer 11-4-24
OpinionNov. 4
Prayer 11-4-24
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
OpinionNov. 2
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
Prayer 11-2-24
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
OpinionNov. 1
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election
OpinionNov. 1
Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
OpinionNov. 1
York: Republican irrational exuberance?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy