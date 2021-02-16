Speak Out 2/16/21

Thank you to all the people who work in awful conditions to make it possible for us navigate the streets of Cape Girardeau. And thank you to Schnucks for a great job clearing their parking lot.
Folks want to get upset about the Keystone pipeline. That's Canadian oil being shipped to our Gulf Coast. It's being shipped there now without the pipeline by truck and rail. So the pipeline really changes nothing. The oil may be refined here, but it is already sold to China. It's Canadian oil going overseas. It's not our oil and not our gas.
It's cold outside, but just think: Spring training begins this week.
