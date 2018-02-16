Speak Out 2/16/18

Modesty please

This in no way condones any type of sexual harassment ... none, but when I see how many of these Hollywood women dress, I have to wonder what they are advertising? A little more coverage, leaving a little more to the imagination might serve all of us well. Even when I go out locally, I have to wonder, why would a person dress this way? If what you are wearing would embarrass your grandmother if she saw you, then think twice about wearing it.

Education

I'm glad SEMO has one of the most affordable online college courses in the nation since, the way things are going, that will be the only way to obtain a degree as all on-site campuses and facilities will close, as a result of the swath of destruction sweeping through SEMO and other Missouri public education institutions, due to the cynical efforts of our sitting Governor, Eric Greitens.

Career politician

When I read that Maxine Waters wants a parental alert for children when our President is on TV, I have to wonder, who elects a cuckoo like this? People like her, Pelosi and Schumer, give politicians a bad name. But all three of these are career politicians that only care about power. Our system was never intended to have career politicians at all because time and power will corrupt individuals almost every time.