Speak Out 2/16/18

This in no way condones any type of sexual harassment ... none, but when I see how many of these Hollywood women dress, I have to wonder what they are advertising? A little more coverage, leaving a little more to the imagination might serve all of us well. Even when I go out locally, I have to wonder, why would a person dress this way? If what you are wearing would embarrass your grandmother if she saw you, then think twice about wearing it.
I'm glad SEMO has one of the most affordable online college courses in the nation since, the way things are going, that will be the only way to obtain a degree as all on-site campuses and facilities will close, as a result of the swath of destruction sweeping through SEMO and other Missouri public education institutions, due to the cynical efforts of our sitting Governor, Eric Greitens.
When I read that Maxine Waters wants a parental alert for children when our President is on TV, I have to wonder, who elects a cuckoo like this? People like her, Pelosi and Schumer, give politicians a bad name. But all three of these are career politicians that only care about power. Our system was never intended to have career politicians at all because time and power will corrupt individuals almost every time.
Despite the success of the SpaceX's falcon heavy, playing "Space Oddity" on the stereo of Elon Musk's Tesla car is a waste since there is no sound in space.
Greitens wants to borrow money to pay back income taxes but thinks he can magically justify cutting taxes to an extent Kansas will look good compared to us. Ridiculous grandstanding and not good governance. Balance the budget. Run the state you took the job for and follow the Missouri Constitution. Try accomplishing those things and then talk to us about tax cuts.
Education spending
As an educator I applaud Governor Greitens cuts to education. Massive amounts of dollars are squandered every academic year by administrators at every level, districts and post-secondary institutions are weighted down with large number of administrators, and these administrators are, at every turn, implementing the newest programs in order to look innovative and effective. In the meantime, teachers do without basic needs such as paper and struggle to find the time and means to teach the information and skills their students sorely need. Cape, for example, is spending thousands to implement a the latest in a revolving door of programs that costs the district thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars. Other area schools have spent about $25,000 to participate in the Leader in Me initiative. Posters and activities centered on being a good leader abound; but these are all things teachers and districts could easily do themselves without the program and dollars spent. Stop fussing about the governor. His cuts are justified and wise. Instead, investigate what's going on in our schools and colleges.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.