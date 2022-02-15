Speak Out 2-15-22

China's challenge

As the Olympics are finally here, our athletes will compete against other countries' best. The world is in turmoil. China, the host country, will have the eyes of the world on it. As we enjoy the competition there will be people in China who are enslaved and many persecuted for their religious beliefs. China is a brutal nation. Their government continues to steal our top secrets in both our government and private industry while for decades our leaders have looked the other way while their profits have increased. We even looked the other way when they unleashed a pandemic around the world all because of profit. After the Olympics experts say China will invade Taiwan and Hong Kong and probably won't stop there. As the Biden administration focuses on Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine and possibly more and our response will be weak, what we need to be doing is put economic sanctions on them now including preventing them from selling their natural gas to Europe. We are closer to World War III than at anytime since the last one ended, and our government leaders and Europe's are weak.

Super Bowl

As a Chiefs fan and a Kroenke-hater, I was rooting for the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Alas, no luck. But I can still feel good for Aaron Donald. He was drafted in St. Louis and is still one of the best players in the league. Congratulations to the few Rams fans that remain in this area.