OpinionFebruary 12, 2022

Speak Out 2-13-22

It is funny that many people don't understand how the organ transplant system works. When a person gets put on the waiting list, it is because they have a high chance to survive the transplant operation and recovery period. If a person does not have a high chance of survival they are turned down, this is because organs are a rare commodity. So they have to be careful as not to waste one on someone with a low survival rate. As a result for decades everybody has had to get vaccinated for everything form hepatitis C to the Flu in order to get on the waiting list. So all these people who are crying that they a being persecuted for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine when they get turned down really don't know what they are talking about. They would of gotten turned down if they refused any other vaccine even before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a non-story. Just a bunch of crying children, crying about nothing.

Banning books

I would like to thank the Republican party for banning numerous books in our nation's schools. As a former English teacher, I know how difficult it is to lure teens from their cellphones and into reading a book. I also know that banning a book in a school is a surefire way to motivate teens into reading it. If the Republican party needs suggestions about what books to ban, I'm sure the nation's English teachers could come up with a lot of suggestions.

Speak Out
