Speak Out 2-13-22

It is funny that many people don't understand how the organ transplant system works. When a person gets put on the waiting list, it is because they have a high chance to survive the transplant operation and recovery period. If a person does not have a high chance of survival they are turned down, this is because organs are a rare commodity. So they have to be careful as not to waste one on someone with a low survival rate. As a result for decades everybody has had to get vaccinated for everything form hepatitis C to the Flu in order to get on the waiting list. So all these people who are crying that they a being persecuted for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine when they get turned down really don't know what they are talking about. They would of gotten turned down if they refused any other vaccine even before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a non-story. Just a bunch of crying children, crying about nothing.