Speak Out 2/13/18

Super Bowl

I saw an article listing the Super Bowl whiners, I mean winners, that will not participate in the customary visit to the White House. The media is playing right into their laps. Don't mention who they are. Don't give them any more recognition. Again, they are using their "employment" to further a "personal" agenda that has proven detrimental for the NFL viewership. I'm sure they will not be missed at the White House. Maybe they can spend the time not attending to actually further whatever cause they are championing, but I doubt they will.

Rust column

Jon Rust recently wrote a column in which he stated that he did not watch the Super Bowl live. That will go over very well with the crowd urging a boycott of the Super Bowl for political reasons. However, Rust later admitted to having read about it and watching excerpts of the game on YouTube. Although his admission seemed apologetic in nature, it will not be enough to appease the hardliners. Thus, Rust will no doubt harshly and publicly be read out of the movement demanding total compliance with the NFL boycott.