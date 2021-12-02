Speak Out 2/12/21

Blaming Biden?

It is amusing to see the comments from Trump supporters who for four years claimed that Trump wasn't responsible for ANYTHING. But now they want to blame Biden for the price of gasoline on day 20 or so? Get off the Internet and go write your checks to Trump so he can pay for his legal defense fund and his failing businesses.

Liberal agenda

The impeachment hearing in Congress this week is a waste of time and money. The people who broke into the Capitol were wrong, but it's only going to make the division worse. What the Democrats did prior to the election to win was wrong also. The Democrats supported the violence all summer long, encouraging and they even raised money to bail out the criminals that destroyed private and public property. The Democrats have full control, and the first three weeks their policies have caused people to lose good paying jobs. Our borders are open for the illegals to enter our country during a worldwide pandemic. Gas prices are rising, and the only plan they have is to undo all President Trump's policies that made all our lives better. They are angry winners filled with so much hate they are destroying our nation.