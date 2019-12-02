Speak Out 2/12/19

Double standard

Why does President Trump have to ask congress for permission to do anything at all, while Obama could do whatever he wanted on a whim with his pen? Sure is a double standard in this country depending which party occupies the White House.

Executive time

This week we learned that "executive time" constitutes 60 percent of President Trump's schedule. Most of that is spent watching television. What would you do if one of your employees spent 60 percent of their time watching television?

School safety

The Jackson School District isn't taking school safety seriously. If they were, they'd have a plan to secure students moving outside to the industrial arts building at the high school, during P.E. and emergency drills at the other schools, and their entrance door monitors wouldn't be allowed to play on their cellphones.