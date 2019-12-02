Speak Out 2/12/19

Why does President Trump have to ask congress for permission to do anything at all, while Obama could do whatever he wanted on a whim with his pen? Sure is a double standard in this country depending which party occupies the White House.
This week we learned that "executive time" constitutes 60 percent of President Trump's schedule. Most of that is spent watching television. What would you do if one of your employees spent 60 percent of their time watching television?
The Jackson School District isn't taking school safety seriously. If they were, they'd have a plan to secure students moving outside to the industrial arts building at the high school, during P.E. and emergency drills at the other schools, and their entrance door monitors wouldn't be allowed to play on their cellphones.
It's sadly comical that Democrats chose Stacy Abrams to deliver their response to the State of the Union. Nothing more accurately reflects the Democrat Party than someone who spent millions trying to get elected, was a biased media favorite, and who lost.
Nearly two weeks after the Poplar Bluff VA surprised patients and visitors with significant parking changes, leadership has suddenly decided to let people know they will need to park in a different location and ride a shuttle to the hospital. This continues a long-standing VA trend of not being proactive on the simple matters of hospital management.
In order to make some kind of ideological point, columnist Mike Jensen recently claimed that there were 16,000 or so public school students in San Francisco. A quick fact check revealed that there are over three times that many. That quickly rendered the thesis of Jensen's verbal tirade false and earned Mr. Jensen an embarrassing four Pinocchios.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.