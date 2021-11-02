Speak Out 2/11/21

Keystone shutdown

Thank you, President Biden. I enjoy paying more for gasoline. Shutdown some more pipelines and make more people happy while you are at it. Spread the cheer as only you can.

Education reform

Our public education system in this country needs to be overhauled. The teachers unions should be dismantled. Tenure should be abolished. School choice should become law. In return, higher starting wages with yearly cost of living raises; incentives for teachers to earn more every year based on the improvement of students; more trained tutors for students that fall behind and for students with learning disabilities; more counselors who can help evaluate high school students on what the best options are for them after high school. To pay for this we should lower or end payments to countries that hate us or countries that are wealthy. Our students need to come first if we want to stay a strong country!