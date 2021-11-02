Speak Out 2/11/21

Many thanks to Park Pharmacy for their efficient and effective procedures for handling COVID vaccines. We are fortunate to have several sites in Cape Girardeau that have made the distribution of this vaccine available to so many of us.
Thank you, President Biden. I enjoy paying more for gasoline. Shutdown some more pipelines and make more people happy while you are at it. Spread the cheer as only you can.
Our public education system in this country needs to be overhauled. The teachers unions should be dismantled. Tenure should be abolished. School choice should become law. In return, higher starting wages with yearly cost of living raises; incentives for teachers to earn more every year based on the improvement of students; more trained tutors for students that fall behind and for students with learning disabilities; more counselors who can help evaluate high school students on what the best options are for them after high school. To pay for this we should lower or end payments to countries that hate us or countries that are wealthy. Our students need to come first if we want to stay a strong country!