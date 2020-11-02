Speak Out 2/11/20

We have seen behind President Trump the Democratic Nancy Pelosi tear up all the good things and sacrifices others have done for America. What a unpatriotic and childish action.
Yawn. The economy Trump inherited was not carnage and despair and the current economy is not booming, greatest of all time either. Meh, 2% growth doesn't pay for the tax cuts. Unemployment is still low like it was under Obama and mostly just means a lot of people are working multiple jobs to try and make ends meet. The administration claims farmers are winning bigly, but are they? The corrupt, made-for-TV businessman who bankrupted multiple companies is still a bad businessman, no matter how much he spins it.
The Super Bowl halftime performance by the two striptease artists have swayed me to support building Trump's wall around every Victoria's Secret in the country. What on Earth has become of our moral compass? I pity you if you celebrate young children being in close proximity to middle-aged women wearing see through bodysuits and writhing their hips on National TV.
Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats showed all of America how little class they have during the State of the Union Address.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.