Speak Out 2/11/20

Pelosi childish

We have seen behind President Trump the Democratic Nancy Pelosi tear up all the good things and sacrifices others have done for America. What a unpatriotic and childish action.

Trump economy

Yawn. The economy Trump inherited was not carnage and despair and the current economy is not booming, greatest of all time either. Meh, 2% growth doesn't pay for the tax cuts. Unemployment is still low like it was under Obama and mostly just means a lot of people are working multiple jobs to try and make ends meet. The administration claims farmers are winning bigly, but are they? The corrupt, made-for-TV businessman who bankrupted multiple companies is still a bad businessman, no matter how much he spins it.