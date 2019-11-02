All sections
OpinionFebruary 11, 2019

Speak Out 2/11/19

Super Bowl was more of a Pooper Bowl. Puppy Bowl XV was more exciting by far! Go, team Ruff. ...

Team Ruff

Super Bowl was more of a Pooper Bowl. Puppy Bowl XV was more exciting by far! Go, team Ruff.

Poor attendance

Serving on the city council or an appointed board requires the elected or appointed person’s attendance. You shouldn’t get to come and go as your personal schedule desires. The Jackson Board of Aldermen has some board members who’d be in the principal’s office if they demonstrated such poor attendance in school.

The hypocrisy

Why is it that Democrats will call for the resignation of a sitting governor over a photograph from 35 years ago yet will support a $1.6 billion abortion providing organization that targets minorities?

