Speak Out 2/11/18

The Republican controlled Congress seems poised to pass a Trump stimulus package it so publicly and wrongly denied President Obama on the grounds that it would be a deficit/debt busting bill. When out of power, Republicans express seemingly serious and sober minded concern about the national debt. When in power those concerns evaporate, with the exception of a few semi-principled members.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.