February 10, 2018

Speak Out 2/11/18

The Republican controlled Congress seems poised to pass a Trump stimulus package it so publicly and wrongly denied President Obama on the grounds that it would be a deficit/debt busting bill. When out of power, Republicans express seemingly serious and sober minded concern about the national debt. When in power those concerns evaporate, with the exception of a few semi-principled members...

Deficit

The Republican controlled Congress seems poised to pass a Trump stimulus package it so publicly and wrongly denied President Obama on the grounds that it would be a deficit/debt busting bill. When out of power, Republicans express seemingly serious and sober minded concern about the national debt. When in power those concerns evaporate, with the exception of a few semi-principled members.

Speak Out

