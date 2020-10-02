Speak Out 2/10/20

Road repair

The recent passage of a sales tax extension will create approximately $7.5 million dollars for the repair and maintenance of Cape Girardeau city streets. It will be up to the citizens of Cape to make sure these funds are spent wisely. If you are hitting a pothole for the third or 25th time, it will be up to you to get out of your vehicle, take a picture of the needed repair with your iPhone and email it (with a detailed description and precise location of the need to repair) to capepublicworks@cityofcape.org. Our city works department is too undermanned and underfunded and needs citizens' help to generate a work order. Failure to do this will result in more sales tax extension dollars being spent on heritage value lawsuits and pet projects that cannot be maintained properly after they're built.