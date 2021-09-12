Speak Out 12-9-21

Southeast Missouri is very proud of our Hayti Indian football team! You played with dignity, class, and grit. You embodied everything good and great about this part of the state. You didn't need to hype yourselves or wear 10 different uniform combinations. You just played the game and played it right. What a year! What a program!
The new Omicron variant of COVID doesn't have a political affiliation, so I don't want to hear how Biden caused it to happen.
