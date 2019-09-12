Speak Out 12/9/19

Gift to God

This holiday season we will see the people standing at Walmart asking for help and see the ads on TV for donations. Probably even have that same family member that is able to help themselves but gets all the attention. This holiday season, give to that someone not standing with a sign. Visit that person in a nursing home who doesn’t have visitors. Listen and help that family member who doesn’t get attention. That is the most amazing gift to give God.

ID mess

If you haven’t yet applied for a “Real ID,” be prepared for a rude awakening. I studied the requirements online and thought I was well prepared to obtain a non-driver ID for my disabled teenager. They would not accept mail from her school, unless it was a report card. The fact that I had it in my possession, along with the postmark and address should verify that it was sent to the location shown. They would, however, accept the cover page of my child’s IEP, which was not even sent through the mail. They would not accept letters mailed from her insurance company since they were not bills, but of course, we do not receive paper bills because the insurance premium is deducted automatically. They would, however, except my voter registration card, issued years ago, even though I might have moved multiple times since receiving it. And most surprisingly, they did accept a hand written note on a scrap of paper stating that our child did live at home with us at the given address. As so often happens when the government is involved, it appears that the problems intended to be resolved by the “Real ID” requirement were instead replaced by illogical bureaucratic rules.