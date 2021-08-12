Speak Out 12-8-21

Biden deserves his share of blame for many things. But not for gas prices in Cape. In the past two weeks, prices are down in Jackson, Perryville, and many places in St. Louis are below $3.00. But not Cape. Who is really responsible for setting gas prices here?
With the omicron variant the Biden administration banned travel from South Africa and other countries, and if you are an American citizen and travel outside the U.S. you have to be tested before entering our country. Yet if you cross our southern boarder there is no testing and our government will fly you to different cities across America spreading the virus. Most Democrats support this policy by being silent. As like all of Biden’s policies they are hurting our citizens — Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor and all races. So why does anyone support them? Why does the media refuse to report the truth. We will not have a country if the Democrats continue to be silent.
If you can recite a high school player’s stats and are compelled to share them in a Speak Out comment, I’d ask that you reevaluate your priorities. High school sports are important, but it’s also just high school sports. If you want to impress anyone with personal stats, share the student’s GPA, number of volunteer hours, and community involvement.
Short sighted people and those who don’t understand history don’t remember all the supply chain issues we’ve had in the last 50 years. From toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year to gas in the ’70s and all things metal in the ’40s, the U.S. has experienced many supply chain delays. I’m still not sure what’s being delayed now because my Amazon packages all arrive within 3-4 days, the grocery shelves have everything I need, and I can buy everything from a gallon of gas to a Coke to a cheeseburger at the gas station.
