Speak Out 12-8-21

Gas prices

Biden deserves his share of blame for many things. But not for gas prices in Cape. In the past two weeks, prices are down in Jackson, Perryville, and many places in St. Louis are below $3.00. But not Cape. Who is really responsible for setting gas prices here?

Double standard

With the omicron variant the Biden administration banned travel from South Africa and other countries, and if you are an American citizen and travel outside the U.S. you have to be tested before entering our country. Yet if you cross our southern boarder there is no testing and our government will fly you to different cities across America spreading the virus. Most Democrats support this policy by being silent. As like all of Biden’s policies they are hurting our citizens — Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor and all races. So why does anyone support them? Why does the media refuse to report the truth. We will not have a country if the Democrats continue to be silent.