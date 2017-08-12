All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 8, 2017

Speak Out 12/8/17

Monday's Speak Out contained criticism of the Republican tax bill, saying the rich man would move his dollar to an off-shore account. I beg to differ. I believe the rich man will invest his dollar back into his business so he can provide more jobs for the poor man...

Tax cut

Monday's Speak Out contained criticism of the Republican tax bill, saying the rich man would move his dollar to an off-shore account. I beg to differ. I believe the rich man will invest his dollar back into his business so he can provide more jobs for the poor man.

Response to Jensen

Mike Jensen failed miserably in his attempt in the column published November 28 to explain why many Christians support Trump. The question remains: how can Christians support a man who lies constantly, insults those who disagree with him and has demonstrated many other types of moral corruption? Ephesians 5:5 states: "You can be sure that no immoral, impure, or greedy person will inherit the kingdom of Christ and of God." Whether a person gets into heaven is between him or her and God. But American Christians should reject as leaders those who fail to meet the standard set forth by St. Paul. Donald Trump clearly flunks that test.

Jackson dance

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I just want to say that I think it's wrong what Jackson School did. My grandson asked a girl from another school as his date to the winter dance and they told him she wasn't allowed to attend. This young lady had already bought her dress and heels for the dance. This is so wrong. So he will go by himself. I hope he has a good night.

Ross opinion

After reading Adrienne Ross' column pertaining to sexual harassment, I can't tell if she's an alt right hipster or a social justice warrior.

Probation problem

When will our society go back to when someone is convicted of a crime and a judge or jury gives out four years or 59 years for killing someone, that means that amount of time! What a slap in the face to the families of victims when criminals serve half and sometimes less than half the time (letting killers out early on probation). That life that was taken is now worth less?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 11
Prayer 10-11-24
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performan...
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
OpinionOct. 10
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
OpinionOct. 10
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
Prayer 10-10-24
OpinionOct. 10
Prayer 10-10-24
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy