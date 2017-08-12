Speak Out 12/8/17

I just want to say that I think it's wrong what Jackson School did. My grandson asked a girl from another school as his date to the winter dance and they told him she wasn't allowed to attend. This young lady had already bought her dress and heels for the dance. This is so wrong. So he will go by himself. I hope he has a good night.

Ross opinion

After reading Adrienne Ross' column pertaining to sexual harassment, I can't tell if she's an alt right hipster or a social justice warrior.

Probation problem

When will our society go back to when someone is convicted of a crime and a judge or jury gives out four years or 59 years for killing someone, that means that amount of time! What a slap in the face to the families of victims when criminals serve half and sometimes less than half the time (letting killers out early on probation). That life that was taken is now worth less?