Speak Out 12/8/17

Monday's Speak Out contained criticism of the Republican tax bill, saying the rich man would move his dollar to an off-shore account. I beg to differ. I believe the rich man will invest his dollar back into his business so he can provide more jobs for the poor man.
Mike Jensen failed miserably in his attempt in the column published November 28 to explain why many Christians support Trump. The question remains: how can Christians support a man who lies constantly, insults those who disagree with him and has demonstrated many other types of moral corruption? Ephesians 5:5 states: "You can be sure that no immoral, impure, or greedy person will inherit the kingdom of Christ and of God." Whether a person gets into heaven is between him or her and God. But American Christians should reject as leaders those who fail to meet the standard set forth by St. Paul. Donald Trump clearly flunks that test.
Jackson dance
I just want to say that I think it's wrong what Jackson School did. My grandson asked a girl from another school as his date to the winter dance and they told him she wasn't allowed to attend. This young lady had already bought her dress and heels for the dance. This is so wrong. So he will go by himself. I hope he has a good night.
Ross opinion
After reading Adrienne Ross' column pertaining to sexual harassment, I can't tell if she's an alt right hipster or a social justice warrior.
Probation problem
When will our society go back to when someone is convicted of a crime and a judge or jury gives out four years or 59 years for killing someone, that means that amount of time! What a slap in the face to the families of victims when criminals serve half and sometimes less than half the time (letting killers out early on probation). That life that was taken is now worth less?
