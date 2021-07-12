Speak Out 12-7-21

Christmas cheer

To anyone who wants Christmas cheer: you need to drive by the house on Evondale. My kids who drive through Candy Cane Lane in St. Louis every year say that our Evondale house is the best they've seen, and so they manage to see it each year. To the folks who provide this eye/sound feast for all of us, thank you. And I hope a lot of people drive by and see all your hard work and holiday merriment.

Rams settlement

I knew we should have placed bets on how fast Parsons would have his hand stuck out for the money St. Louis received from the Rams settlement. As a Republican he just can't stand not having some in his pocket. Odds are the "replacements" he is putting on the board deciding on the money will steal most of it from St. Louis.

Health rules

Several posts have suggested that vaccine requirements are a violation of HIPAA rules. That is incorrect. HIPAA rules prohibit the release of protected health information by others without your consent. They have nothing to do with whether you can be required to be vaccinated, or should answer questions about your vaccination status, or any other health issue. That's simply not what HIPAA does. Perhaps folks should read up on HIPAA before making claims about it.

Kindergarten

In order to attend kindergarten, I had to get a Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccination. In order to attend my kindergarten class, I listened to the school nurse who told me I couldn't have had a fever or vomited for 48 hours before returning to class. In kindergarten, I didn't whine about government overreach or teacher-imposed tyranny because I was told I had to raise my hand to speak. The world needs to act more like kindergartners instead of babies.