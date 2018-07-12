All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 7, 2018
Speak Out 12-7-18
Why was the stretch of Highway 61 between Cape Rock Drive and Victoria not completely resurfaced? On both sides of the highway only two-thirds of the right lanes were resurfaced causing a bumpy drive. The rest of the highway through Cape is really smooth...

Road repair

Why was the stretch of Highway 61 between Cape Rock Drive and Victoria not completely resurfaced? On both sides of the highway only two-thirds of the right lanes were resurfaced causing a bumpy drive. The rest of the highway through Cape is really smooth.

Right to work

I saw on the local news where the right to work initiative is being brought up again in Missouri. Why don't people get it? The people of Missouri voted it down, we do not want it, let it go. The person or people who keep putting this on the ballot remind me of Hillary Clinton. You lost, go on to something else and quit wasting time on a lost cause.

Harfard U?

SEMO should get rid of its directional name for a more prestigious name. I like the proposed name of Vandiver. When you say it fast it sounds like Vanderbilt. A SEMO graduate can have people believing that they earned a degree from Vanderbilt. SEMO should also consider names such as Harfard, Hale, Buke and Stamford!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Slashed tires

Slashed tires should be considered a very serious crime. If someone would drive on one at high speed and have an accident and possible be seriously injured or killed, the criminal who has done this should be dealt a long time in prison.

Open borders

It's very interesting that the people who are protesting for open borders do not live on the border.

Honoring Bush

Whether you agreed with his politics or not, George H.W. Bush was an honorable human being. Even his dog apparently thought so. Maybe the next president will be someone our children can admire again.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Fr...
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American pol...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy