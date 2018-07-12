Speak Out 12-7-18

Why was the stretch of Highway 61 between Cape Rock Drive and Victoria not completely resurfaced? On both sides of the highway only two-thirds of the right lanes were resurfaced causing a bumpy drive. The rest of the highway through Cape is really smooth.
I saw on the local news where the right to work initiative is being brought up again in Missouri. Why don't people get it? The people of Missouri voted it down, we do not want it, let it go. The person or people who keep putting this on the ballot remind me of Hillary Clinton. You lost, go on to something else and quit wasting time on a lost cause.
SEMO should get rid of its directional name for a more prestigious name. I like the proposed name of Vandiver. When you say it fast it sounds like Vanderbilt. A SEMO graduate can have people believing that they earned a degree from Vanderbilt. SEMO should also consider names such as Harfard, Hale, Buke and Stamford!
Slashed tires should be considered a very serious crime. If someone would drive on one at high speed and have an accident and possible be seriously injured or killed, the criminal who has done this should be dealt a long time in prison.
It's very interesting that the people who are protesting for open borders do not live on the border.
Whether you agreed with his politics or not, George H.W. Bush was an honorable human being. Even his dog apparently thought so. Maybe the next president will be someone our children can admire again.
