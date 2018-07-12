Speak Out 12-7-18

Road repair

Why was the stretch of Highway 61 between Cape Rock Drive and Victoria not completely resurfaced? On both sides of the highway only two-thirds of the right lanes were resurfaced causing a bumpy drive. The rest of the highway through Cape is really smooth.

Right to work

I saw on the local news where the right to work initiative is being brought up again in Missouri. Why don't people get it? The people of Missouri voted it down, we do not want it, let it go. The person or people who keep putting this on the ballot remind me of Hillary Clinton. You lost, go on to something else and quit wasting time on a lost cause.

Harfard U?

SEMO should get rid of its directional name for a more prestigious name. I like the proposed name of Vandiver. When you say it fast it sounds like Vanderbilt. A SEMO graduate can have people believing that they earned a degree from Vanderbilt. SEMO should also consider names such as Harfard, Hale, Buke and Stamford!