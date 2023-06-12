Speak Out 12-6-23

President Biden went to Lauren Boebert's home district to announce a new program for building components for wind turbines. He made sure the crowd knew she voted against the program and didn't want it because it was a Democratic bill. She's not doing well in her re-election bid with the Beetlejuice vaping and grope-fest she and her boyfriend put on, and that announcement didn't help her either. Her political days are numbered.
I recently checked out Obamacare. I'm not poor, but I'm certainly not rich. The premiums on the exchange were extremely high. I didn't qualify for a subsidy. So much for making health insurance more affordable.
The ACA (Obamacare) has a 60% favorable approval by all Americans, not just Democrats. Trump wants to get rid of it and replace it with nothing but promises and lies. Trump hates the ACA for many reasons, the main ones being it was passed by Obama and is accepted by both parties. Trump never had any intention of offering a suitable replacement because he just wanted Obamacare gone. Plain and simple.