Speak Out 12-6-23

Too expensive

I recently checked out Obamacare. I'm not poor, but I'm certainly not rich. The premiums on the exchange were extremely high. I didn't qualify for a subsidy. So much for making health insurance more affordable.

Obamacare

The ACA (Obamacare) has a 60% favorable approval by all Americans, not just Democrats. Trump wants to get rid of it and replace it with nothing but promises and lies. Trump hates the ACA for many reasons, the main ones being it was passed by Obama and is accepted by both parties. Trump never had any intention of offering a suitable replacement because he just wanted Obamacare gone. Plain and simple.