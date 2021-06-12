All sections
OpinionDecember 6, 2021

Speak Out 12-6-21

If you are going to post the crazy Speak Out comments, can you at least make sure they are remotely accurate? HIPAA has nothing to do with vaccines and Biden. This nation's enemies are laughing at the U.S. all over the world. Who needs traditional warfare when the power of stupid is compounded by Facebook!...

HIPAA and vaccines

If you are going to post the crazy Speak Out comments, can you at least make sure they are remotely accurate? HIPAA has nothing to do with vaccines and Biden. This nation's enemies are laughing at the U.S. all over the world. Who needs traditional warfare when the power of stupid is compounded by Facebook!

Shut down

Why do do-nothing politicians think that shutting down the government is a threat? Trump did it several times, but big whoop. Shut it all down. Remove some of the federal job glut, too. There are too many people in this country living off government paychecks.

Carr trophy

In the recent article for nominations for the Carr Trophy, I was amazed not to see Jackson High School quarterback Cameron Marchi's name on the list. He had a spectacular year passing for 2,703 yards, 40 touchdowns passes and eight rushing and finishing with a 12-1 record. His totals were the third highest of all quarterbacks in the entire state. Apparently his totals were not enough to be nominated.

America and COVID

America has been defeated by COVID-19. COVID-19 has won.

Zonta photo

The Zonta organization does a lot to help and support women in our community. However, I am very disappointed in the "End Violence Against Women" picture that has been in the newspaper showing tape across the woman's mouth. I think that picture looks like abuse. Please rethink this!

Jackson football

People keep asking what happened in the Jackson vs. Webb City semifinal game. It was pretty simple: Webb City was the better football team. Anyone who watched Jackson play this year saw a good team that was missing lots of pieces to be great. They were a Class 5 school beating up on Class 3 and 4 teams; not their fault, but reality. Jackson's program is doing some good things, but Webb City, Valle, and CBC remain the standard.

Christmas parade

Although I hadn't been to the downtown Christmas parade since my kids were little, my wife and I went to see it Sunday. I was impressed by the thousands who showed up to see the parade and the great efforts by many to decorate floats and displays. I wish the Central High School band had performed. Surely there is a good reason not to.

Stop complaining

I'm so tired of hearing Jackson football's fan base complaining about the playoff structure, the conference team selections, the officiating, and the sky being blue. Webb City won, and even when they lose, they do so with dignity and class. That's what perennial powerhouse programs do and that's how they act.

Infrastructure

Let's see how many Republicans turn down money for infrastructure projects in their constituencies because they voted against it. Probably none!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

