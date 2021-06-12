Speak Out 12-6-21

HIPAA and vaccines

If you are going to post the crazy Speak Out comments, can you at least make sure they are remotely accurate? HIPAA has nothing to do with vaccines and Biden. This nation's enemies are laughing at the U.S. all over the world. Who needs traditional warfare when the power of stupid is compounded by Facebook!

Shut down

Why do do-nothing politicians think that shutting down the government is a threat? Trump did it several times, but big whoop. Shut it all down. Remove some of the federal job glut, too. There are too many people in this country living off government paychecks.

Carr trophy

In the recent article for nominations for the Carr Trophy, I was amazed not to see Jackson High School quarterback Cameron Marchi's name on the list. He had a spectacular year passing for 2,703 yards, 40 touchdowns passes and eight rushing and finishing with a 12-1 record. His totals were the third highest of all quarterbacks in the entire state. Apparently his totals were not enough to be nominated.

America and COVID

America has been defeated by COVID-19. COVID-19 has won.