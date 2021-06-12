Speak Out 12-6-21

If you are going to post the crazy Speak Out comments, can you at least make sure they are remotely accurate? HIPAA has nothing to do with vaccines and Biden. This nation's enemies are laughing at the U.S. all over the world. Who needs traditional warfare when the power of stupid is compounded by Facebook!
Why do do-nothing politicians think that shutting down the government is a threat? Trump did it several times, but big whoop. Shut it all down. Remove some of the federal job glut, too. There are too many people in this country living off government paychecks.
In the recent article for nominations for the Carr Trophy, I was amazed not to see Jackson High School quarterback Cameron Marchi's name on the list. He had a spectacular year passing for 2,703 yards, 40 touchdowns passes and eight rushing and finishing with a 12-1 record. His totals were the third highest of all quarterbacks in the entire state. Apparently his totals were not enough to be nominated.
America has been defeated by COVID-19. COVID-19 has won.
The Zonta organization does a lot to help and support women in our community. However, I am very disappointed in the "End Violence Against Women" picture that has been in the newspaper showing tape across the woman's mouth. I think that picture looks like abuse. Please rethink this!
People keep asking what happened in the Jackson vs. Webb City semifinal game. It was pretty simple: Webb City was the better football team. Anyone who watched Jackson play this year saw a good team that was missing lots of pieces to be great. They were a Class 5 school beating up on Class 3 and 4 teams; not their fault, but reality. Jackson's program is doing some good things, but Webb City, Valle, and CBC remain the standard.
Although I hadn't been to the downtown Christmas parade since my kids were little, my wife and I went to see it Sunday. I was impressed by the thousands who showed up to see the parade and the great efforts by many to decorate floats and displays. I wish the Central High School band had performed. Surely there is a good reason not to.
I'm so tired of hearing Jackson football's fan base complaining about the playoff structure, the conference team selections, the officiating, and the sky being blue. Webb City won, and even when they lose, they do so with dignity and class. That's what perennial powerhouse programs do and that's how they act.
Let's see how many Republicans turn down money for infrastructure projects in their constituencies because they voted against it. Probably none!
