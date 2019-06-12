All sections
Opinion
December 6, 2019

Speak Out 12-6-19

The Democratic Leadership had two choices: 1. to work with President Trump and the Trump administration to advance positive political, economic, and social agendas, and in doing so present a unified front to discourage our enemies from aggressive actions; or 2. ...

Dems' leadership

The Democratic Leadership had two choices: 1. to work with President Trump and the Trump administration to advance positive political, economic, and social agendas, and in doing so present a unified front to discourage our enemies from aggressive actions; or 2. Work to destroy President Trump and his administration, and in doing so to encourage those of our enemies who would destroy us. It seems obvious to me that the Democratic leadership has been more dedicated to destroying President Trump and his administration than in what is in the best interest of the country and we the American people.

No more football

With what we now know about all the injuries that happen to football players, many of those injuries being serious and lifelong, why oh why do we persist in allowing our teenage boys to play this dangerous sport? I think football below the college level should be discontinued. Furthermore, players at the college and professional levels should all have to sign a contract agreeing to hold no one liable if they are injured while playing. They are adults and should accept that they are playing a dangerous sport, no one is making them do so, and they know what they are getting themselves into. Why should someone else have to pay for their decisions?

Trump's success

A man who never ran for a public office before runs for and wins to become the President. He comes into office and refuses any salary but instead he donates all of it. He cuts taxes, regulations, reworked trade agreements and got NATO members to pony up on their agreed share of funding. The economy is soaring, unemployment is at a record low and the stock market is at a record high. Why would any logical thinking person find fault with a President who has accomplished all of this in his first term? It makes no sense!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

