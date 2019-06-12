Speak Out 12-6-19

No more football

With what we now know about all the injuries that happen to football players, many of those injuries being serious and lifelong, why oh why do we persist in allowing our teenage boys to play this dangerous sport? I think football below the college level should be discontinued. Furthermore, players at the college and professional levels should all have to sign a contract agreeing to hold no one liable if they are injured while playing. They are adults and should accept that they are playing a dangerous sport, no one is making them do so, and they know what they are getting themselves into. Why should someone else have to pay for their decisions?

Trump's success

A man who never ran for a public office before runs for and wins to become the President. He comes into office and refuses any salary but instead he donates all of it. He cuts taxes, regulations, reworked trade agreements and got NATO members to pony up on their agreed share of funding. The economy is soaring, unemployment is at a record low and the stock market is at a record high. Why would any logical thinking person find fault with a President who has accomplished all of this in his first term? It makes no sense!