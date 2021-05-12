Speak Out 12-5-21

"Deer to Blame for crash." "Motorcycle hits deer." Why are these headlines seen on local media? Driver fails to watch out for known hazard doesn't fit? Motorcyclist hits deer is more accurate. The vehicle operator is supposed to realize that deer are very active right now and take that into account. And was the person wearing a helmet or did "personal liberty" interfere with common sense? Dead dear along the roadways should be a warning to people to slow down, quit tailgating and be aware of your surroundings.
Why are people allowed to go to wineries and drink for hours and then drive home? Driving under the influence of wine is just as bad as someone going to a local bar or tavern. Are wine drinkers exempt? Driving under the influence is illegal no matter what type of alcohol is consumed.
