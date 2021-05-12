Speak Out 12-5-21

Slow down

"Deer to Blame for crash." "Motorcycle hits deer." Why are these headlines seen on local media? Driver fails to watch out for known hazard doesn't fit? Motorcyclist hits deer is more accurate. The vehicle operator is supposed to realize that deer are very active right now and take that into account. And was the person wearing a helmet or did "personal liberty" interfere with common sense? Dead dear along the roadways should be a warning to people to slow down, quit tailgating and be aware of your surroundings.