All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 4, 2021

Speak Out 12-5-21

"Deer to Blame for crash." "Motorcycle hits deer." Why are these headlines seen on local media? Driver fails to watch out for known hazard doesn't fit? Motorcyclist hits deer is more accurate. The vehicle operator is supposed to realize that deer are very active right now and take that into account. ...

Slow down

"Deer to Blame for crash." "Motorcycle hits deer." Why are these headlines seen on local media? Driver fails to watch out for known hazard doesn't fit? Motorcyclist hits deer is more accurate. The vehicle operator is supposed to realize that deer are very active right now and take that into account. And was the person wearing a helmet or did "personal liberty" interfere with common sense? Dead dear along the roadways should be a warning to people to slow down, quit tailgating and be aware of your surroundings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under influence

Why are people allowed to go to wineries and drink for hours and then drive home? Driving under the influence of wine is just as bad as someone going to a local bar or tavern. Are wine drinkers exempt? Driving under the influence is illegal no matter what type of alcohol is consumed.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shap...
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we car...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
OpinionNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
OpinionNov. 4
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
Prayer 11-4-24
OpinionNov. 4
Prayer 11-4-24
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
OpinionNov. 2
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
Prayer 11-2-24
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy