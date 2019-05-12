All sections
OpinionDecember 5, 2019

Speak Out 12-5-19

In a world where it's hard to even get through to a live person when you call a business or government office, it's really nice to know that the Ombudsmen at Aging Matters in Cape really do care. Needed help for my loved one in the nursing home, and they not only "figured things out" but resolved the situation in just a few hours. A heartfelt thank you to the awesome Ombudsmen team. I cannot imagine the 'behind the scenes' contribution they make with the challenging world of nursing home care every day, that they are rarely acknowledged for. Thank you to all the employees and volunteers.

Shifty Schiff

What is it with these people who think they are above scrutiny. Schiff has the audacity to say President Trump put his personal agenda ahead of the country. Really? It is amazing that Schiff makes this stuff up and thinks the American people are that stupid. If anyone is using their office for personal gain it's Shifty Schiff!

Ross column

I don't often agree with Ms. Ross, but her column about teaching is right on! Pedophiles need to be prosecuted as pedophiles, not excused for their profession. I know of Missouri male teachers who have done jail time, but females often get off with lesser punishment. I wonder if that is also part of the problem. Let's not excuse this behavior for anyone! But does the teacher shortage make us lax about who we let into classrooms?

Speak Out
