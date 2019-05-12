Speak Out 12-5-19

Shifty Schiff

What is it with these people who think they are above scrutiny. Schiff has the audacity to say President Trump put his personal agenda ahead of the country. Really? It is amazing that Schiff makes this stuff up and thinks the American people are that stupid. If anyone is using their office for personal gain it's Shifty Schiff!

Ross column

I don't often agree with Ms. Ross, but her column about teaching is right on! Pedophiles need to be prosecuted as pedophiles, not excused for their profession. I know of Missouri male teachers who have done jail time, but females often get off with lesser punishment. I wonder if that is also part of the problem. Let's not excuse this behavior for anyone! But does the teacher shortage make us lax about who we let into classrooms?