All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 3, 2022

Speak Out 12-4-22

I drove through Cape County's light display at the park. I used to take the kids every year on Thanksgiving night as a tradition, but I am appalled at what I saw or should I say what I didn't see: light displays! Someone said the they started charging $100 to setup in the park. ...

Park light display

I drove through Cape County's light display at the park. I used to take the kids every year on Thanksgiving night as a tradition, but I am appalled at what I saw or should I say what I didn't see: light displays! Someone said the they started charging $100 to setup in the park. If this is true they should be ashamed of themselves. Something that has brought joy to so many people ruined by someone employed by the government that looks to make a buck rather than allow a holiday spectacle. Can they not afford the utility bill? I would like an answer of why this has happened and why it has been allowed to continue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Leaves pickup

I've resided at the same address for almost 30 years, participating in the city leaf program. Never any problems until this year. My leaves were left due to the driver stating that there were sticks in the piles. How is one supposed to remove all the sticks (twigs) when my oak tree, at least, drops leaves still attached together to the twigs? Has anyone else experienced this?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 12
Prayer 10-12-24
OpinionOct. 12
Cape's aging water infrastructure
OpinionOct. 11
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 11
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performan...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
OpinionOct. 11
Speak Out: Will Elon Musk go to Mars?
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
OpinionOct. 11
Lowry: Yes, Kamala Harris wants you out of your gas-powered car
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
OpinionOct. 11
York: When Kamala Harris's promises come to nothing
Prayer 10-11-24
OpinionOct. 11
Prayer 10-11-24
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and poise
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and poise
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missourian website and Arena Park
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
OpinionOct. 10
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
OpinionOct. 10
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy