Speak Out 12-4-22

Park light display

I drove through Cape County's light display at the park. I used to take the kids every year on Thanksgiving night as a tradition, but I am appalled at what I saw or should I say what I didn't see: light displays! Someone said the they started charging $100 to setup in the park. If this is true they should be ashamed of themselves. Something that has brought joy to so many people ruined by someone employed by the government that looks to make a buck rather than allow a holiday spectacle. Can they not afford the utility bill? I would like an answer of why this has happened and why it has been allowed to continue.