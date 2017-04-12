Speak Out 12-4-17

TV junk

I miss the good old days when I could turn on my TV and for a half hour or hour and believe that most families out there truly wanted the best for each other, that most people really wanted to help bring about a world better than the one they inherited, and that in the end good did triumph over evil. Now when I turn on my TV, it's a steady diet of vulgarity and violence, individuals or groups in the face of others shouting down each other, an individual or group attempting to inflict pain on or demean another individual or group, and individuals trying to prove they should receive some kind of recognition or award for being the most vulgar, vile, and/or violent person on this planet earth.

Greitens, Crowell

Kudos to many area Republican state legislators for standing up to the Greitens-Crowell attempt to bypass the lawmaking branch of state government. Shame on those who equivocated or supported the de facto coup attempt.