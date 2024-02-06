Speak Out 12-31-23

The state of Colorado and other states trying to keep Trump off the ballot is the purest form of voter suppression. Citizens of those states should write in Trump as a protest to state legislatures and state courts not allowing them to cast their votes as they choose.
A recent commenter falsely claimed that "nobody chooses homelessness." Study after study has proven that many homeless Americans have, in fact, chosen that way of life. Some have chosen very directly, admitting that they walked away from jobs, home and all responsibilities. Others have chosen less directly, choosing drugs or alcohol over sobriety. Remember, every time they used on the way to addiction was a choice. Other less direct choices include purchasing beyond their means, running up debt, behaving in ways that caused them to lose their source of income, and so on. Homelessness is very often a choice, and that is a fact that is strongly supported by large amounts of evidence.
