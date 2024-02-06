Speak Out 12-31-23

Homelessness choice

A recent commenter falsely claimed that "nobody chooses homelessness." Study after study has proven that many homeless Americans have, in fact, chosen that way of life. Some have chosen very directly, admitting that they walked away from jobs, home and all responsibilities. Others have chosen less directly, choosing drugs or alcohol over sobriety. Remember, every time they used on the way to addiction was a choice. Other less direct choices include purchasing beyond their means, running up debt, behaving in ways that caused them to lose their source of income, and so on. Homelessness is very often a choice, and that is a fact that is strongly supported by large amounts of evidence.