Speak Out 12-3-21

Reason for season

Every year, we as Americans buy more for our children for Christmas than what most need. And this year parents are panicking because of the supply chain issues. We have forgotten what Christmas is really about -- the birth of Jesus, not how much we buy. This Christmas, let's remember the reason for the season. Teach our children that giving is rewarding and make a effort to give your time to help someone in need. Presents are fun to open, but giving of your time is more rewarding than any present. Start a new family tradition of giving and watch your children enjoy giving and lifelong happiness.

Climate change

Watching the climate change cheerleaders making all these promises is admirable but unreachable without implementing free enterprise capitalism policies to boost economic growth to replace lost revenue. A classic case of putting the cart before the horse.

Thank truckers

There was a report that there is a 80,000 truck driver shortage in our country and that is why we have a supply chain problem. It may part of the problem, but it's more complicated than this and that is debatable. What I have been hearing in the media is that it only takes seven weeks to train a truck driver. The people saying this have no idea what they are saying. It is true that schools can train a person to learn the basics, but it takes months of experience. Most companies' insurance require three years' experience. Larger companies will hire beginners, but even they will have an experienced driver drive as a team until they have the experience to work alone. Drivers who work for the larger companies can be away from home months at a time, so that can create a problem for spouses at home. The media seems to think it's an easy life and simple to learn. It is true a driver can make a good living, but it is expensive to live on the road. Then there is the safety issue. Most of the public doesn't realize what a trucker's life is like or appreciate what they do to keep our shelves stocked. The next time you see a trucker, thank them. They will appreciate it.