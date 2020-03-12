Speak Out 12/3/20

DOJ, election fraud

Bill Barr has officially thrown Trump under the bus when he announced that the DOJ found absolutely no massive fraud in the presidential election. Trump's on his own now with only sideshow Rudy to argue his side in court and the media. Rudy is putting a lot of miles on his clown car traveling between Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia just to have his lawsuits thrown out for lack of evidence and coherence. How much longer can Trump keep up his ridiculous claims?

Life after Trump

In two more months Donald Trump will not be the President and I have one question. What happens next?

Fast food apps

These fast food places want you to download their apps, but half the time the experience is more frustrating than useful. My phone receives a message that I get a free beverage, so why do I have to be treated like a scam artist at the drive thru window? Overpriced coffee, even free when they actually honor the message, just isn't worth the hassle.