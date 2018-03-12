All sections
Opinion December 3, 2018
Speak Out 12/3/18
As expected, I awoke this morning to news that Mississippi elected its first female senator, and that the GOP candidate won by nearly 9 points. Sadly, and also as expected, the campaign advertising arm of the Democratic Party — also known as the mainstream media — was in full spin mode trying to claim some form of victory from their loss. Democrats love second place....

Media spin

As expected, I awoke this morning to news that Mississippi elected its first female senator, and that the GOP candidate won by nearly 9 points. Sadly, and also as expected, the campaign advertising arm of the Democratic Party ï¿½ also known as the mainstream media ï¿½ was in full spin mode trying to claim some form of victory from their loss. Democrats love second place.

Aquatics center

The aquatics project only makes sense to build next to the Osage. The other locations lack parking and would also be conflicting interest. Build it only on city property with city money. If the public school pulls their money from the project thatï¿½s OK. But itï¿½s our tax money.

Speak Out
