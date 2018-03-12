Opinion December 3, 2018

Speak Out 12/3/18

As expected, I awoke this morning to news that Mississippi elected its first female senator, and that the GOP candidate won by nearly 9 points. Sadly, and also as expected, the campaign advertising arm of the Democratic Party ï¿½ also known as the mainstream media ï¿½ was in full spin mode trying to claim some form of victory from their loss. Democrats love second place....