Speak Out 12-3-17

Missouri spent $336,297 to get 48 positive drug tests in 39,000 applications for TANF. That's about 0.6 percent. So they flushed hundreds of thousands down the drain in order to stop a few dozen people from receiving benefits. Missouri lost money in the process, and spent well over $1 million with its ill-advised drug testing program. Thank your legislators.
Before you go off, half cocked, criticizing Jason Crowell and Governor Greitens for perhaps ending low-income tax credits for housing, take a second look. It could be that returning decisions as to how to best address the problem of low-income housing should best be left to the Missouri legislature rather than private developers. Time will tell. In the interest of full disclosure, I was one of those who initially went off half cocked.
Adrienne Ross claims Trump has accomplished so much in the endless time he has been in office. He has done nothing good for this country or the citizens who aren't in the 5 percent. I hope she is saving for her old age because the social safety net is disappearing and the national deficit is climbing daily. Trump has proved one thing. America is not great and it is going the wrong direction.
One thing I hate about being a cynic is when you're right. Sidewalks, soccer fields, and new roads to Dalhousie are nice. But do we have to wait until the next tax vote to have Lexington prioritized? Between N. Kingshighway and Cape Rock is probably the most highly traveled non-commercial route in Cape. It's hard to travel both ways without needing a four wheel alignment.
