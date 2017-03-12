All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 2, 2017
Speak Out 12-3-17
Missouri spent $336,297 to get 48 positive drug tests in 39,000 applications for TANF. That's about 0.6 percent. So they flushed hundreds of thousands down the drain in order to stop a few dozen people from receiving benefits. Missouri lost money in the process, and spent well over $1 million with its ill-advised drug testing program. Thank your legislators...

Wasted money

Missouri spent $336,297 to get 48 positive drug tests in 39,000 applications for TANF. That's about 0.6 percent. So they flushed hundreds of thousands down the drain in order to stop a few dozen people from receiving benefits. Missouri lost money in the process, and spent well over $1 million with its ill-advised drug testing program. Thank your legislators.

Tax credit

Before you go off, half cocked, criticizing Jason Crowell and Governor Greitens for perhaps ending low-income tax credits for housing, take a second look. It could be that returning decisions as to how to best address the problem of low-income housing should best be left to the Missouri legislature rather than private developers. Time will tell. In the interest of full disclosure, I was one of those who initially went off half cocked.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ross column

Adrienne Ross claims Trump has accomplished so much in the endless time he has been in office. He has done nothing good for this country or the citizens who aren't in the 5 percent. I hope she is saving for her old age because the social safety net is disappearing and the national deficit is climbing daily. Trump has proved one thing. America is not great and it is going the wrong direction.

Cape roads

One thing I hate about being a cynic is when you're right. Sidewalks, soccer fields, and new roads to Dalhousie are nice. But do we have to wait until the next tax vote to have Lexington prioritized? Between N. Kingshighway and Cape Rock is probably the most highly traveled non-commercial route in Cape. It's hard to travel both ways without needing a four wheel alignment.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 5
Prayer 10-5-24
OpinionOct. 4
Speak Out: Should Pete Rose be in the Hall of Fame?
OpinionOct. 4
York: Trump numbers show how GOP went wrong on immigration
OpinionOct. 4
Prayer 10-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: We must do more to make schools safer
OpinionOct. 3
Our Opinion: We must do more to make schools safer
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
OpinionOct. 3
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
OpinionOct. 3
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk
Prayer 10-3-24
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy