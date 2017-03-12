Speak Out 12-3-17

Wasted money

Missouri spent $336,297 to get 48 positive drug tests in 39,000 applications for TANF. That's about 0.6 percent. So they flushed hundreds of thousands down the drain in order to stop a few dozen people from receiving benefits. Missouri lost money in the process, and spent well over $1 million with its ill-advised drug testing program. Thank your legislators.

Tax credit

Before you go off, half cocked, criticizing Jason Crowell and Governor Greitens for perhaps ending low-income tax credits for housing, take a second look. It could be that returning decisions as to how to best address the problem of low-income housing should best be left to the Missouri legislature rather than private developers. Time will tell. In the interest of full disclosure, I was one of those who initially went off half cocked.