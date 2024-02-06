Speak Out 12-29-21

Thank you to all the coaches, players, referees, volunteer and sponsors who make the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament a wonderful success each year. It's a special tradition in this area that so many enjoy.
City of Cape wants to build a boat dock on the river. I fail to understand how we can build a boat dock but have to raise online sales taxes to pay for city expenditures. Cape's sales tax is already above the national average.
The idea for a Marina in downtown Cape is not new. It was proposed around 2004/5 by a Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cape class. The idea was even advanced under the Mayor Knudtson administration. Surely the minutes of the Council meetings and the results of efforts to obtain permission to put a marina on the river at Cape have been recorded and are available to the council for review. Also, history is recorded on the Themis Street floodgate about the unpredictable nature of the "Mighty Mississippi." Anything is possible, if you have unlimited time and resources to deal with a fickle river. If the city was truly looking at feasibility they might have asked the local firms that work on the river and all the issues that come up when on a navigable inland waterway. There is one regulatory body that will govern the creation of a marina at Cape and there was no mention of contact with them. That service is delivered at no cost.
I think all the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask mandate people should have to spend 24 hours nonstop in the COVID ICU. After watching distraught families and folks gasping for air and some taking their last breaths they might change their tune.
I know vaccinations are free. But aren't the hospital stays expensive? Shouldn't this be a major reason to get vaccinated?
I ran into one of the nicest people around this evening. I saw Mister Jack at Saint Vincent Church. The best umpire ever. There is not a little girl who played in the Cape Girardeau softball league that could ever say anything about him that would not be thankful. We all love you Mister Jack. Merry Christmas and have a great new year.
