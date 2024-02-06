All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionDecember 28, 2021

Speak Out 12-28-21

So it seems the City of Cape is listening somewhat. The employees are getting a $1500 bonus. That's great, but the city needs to answer three questions. What is the total cost of this? What is the total expense saved due to vacancies? Are there city employees who are getting more than a $1500 bonus?...

Bonus questions

So it seems the City of Cape is listening somewhat. The employees are getting a $1500 bonus. That's great, but the city needs to answer three questions. What is the total cost of this? What is the total expense saved due to vacancies? Are there city employees who are getting more than a $1500 bonus?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Avoid the higher risk

Spend time in a COVID ICU, watching people gasp for air, and you will no longer question the importance of vaccines. Yes, you can still get covid even after immunization, but those who don't get the shot get sicker and have worse outcomes. Why get so sick and risk death when it's preventable?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 29
Prayer 11-29-24
OpinionNov. 28
Our Opinion: Holiday events add to the season's excitement
OpinionNov. 28
Speak Out: Debate on tariffs, political loyalty, and economi...
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax policies and election drama
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
OpinionNov. 26
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy