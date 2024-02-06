Speak Out 12-28-21

So it seems the City of Cape is listening somewhat. The employees are getting a $1500 bonus. That's great, but the city needs to answer three questions. What is the total cost of this? What is the total expense saved due to vacancies? Are there city employees who are getting more than a $1500 bonus?
Spend time in a COVID ICU, watching people gasp for air, and you will no longer question the importance of vaccines. Yes, you can still get covid even after immunization, but those who don't get the shot get sicker and have worse outcomes. Why get so sick and risk death when it's preventable?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.