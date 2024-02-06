Speak Out 12/28/20

President-elect

All these Republicans refusing to call Joe Biden President-elect Biden reminds me of children not wanting to hear something by sticking their fingers in their ears and yelling "nah, nah, nah." It's not only disrespectful but downright infantile. C'mon, grow up, you're supposed to be adults!

Fair media

The media in this country is biased and there is no doubt about it. Local and national news does not give the Democrats the same scrutiny they give the Republicans. Case in point, the Hunter Biden story and his alleged dealings with foreign governments that seem to implicate the president-elect. If this story was about one of the Trump children, it would be the lead story on every newscast in the nation, if not the world, and on the front page of every newspaper. It is time for the media to start being "Fair and Balanced," as they say on Fox News. We the American people deserve no less.