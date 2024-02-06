All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionDecember 28, 2020

Speak Out 12/28/20

Merry Christmas and happy New Year! May 2021 bring you peace, joy and good health. God bless. All these Republicans refusing to call Joe Biden President-elect Biden reminds me of children not wanting to hear something by sticking their fingers in their ears and yelling "nah, nah, nah." It's not only disrespectful but downright infantile. C'mon, grow up, you're supposed to be adults!...

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas and happy New Year! May 2021 bring you peace, joy and good health. God bless.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

President-elect

All these Republicans refusing to call Joe Biden President-elect Biden reminds me of children not wanting to hear something by sticking their fingers in their ears and yelling "nah, nah, nah." It's not only disrespectful but downright infantile. C'mon, grow up, you're supposed to be adults!

Fair media

The media in this country is biased and there is no doubt about it. Local and national news does not give the Democrats the same scrutiny they give the Republicans. Case in point, the Hunter Biden story and his alleged dealings with foreign governments that seem to implicate the president-elect. If this story was about one of the Trump children, it would be the lead story on every newscast in the nation, if not the world, and on the front page of every newspaper. It is time for the media to start being "Fair and Balanced," as they say on Fox News. We the American people deserve no less.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillio...
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous ups...
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy