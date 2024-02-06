All sections
OpinionDecember 28, 2017

Speak Out 12/28/17

Bad parenting

A surprise school visit by Ivanka Trump drew ire from parents of a Connecticut academy who wanted to yank their children from class to protest the first daughter and White House adviser’s father, President Trump. Really? How stupid is this? And we wonder why so many kids are growing up without showing respect for others and their intolerance for anything. Can you imagine if this would have happened with any of the Obamas. Oh my gosh. The media would have crucified any individual that would even think of this. These parents will reap what they sow, a bunch of kids that have no respect and think protests are common place. What a sad group of parents!

Cost of health care

Opioid crisis. Housing crisis. Natural disasters. Defunding education. Not doing one stinking thing to help bring down the cost of health care. Merry Christmas to the 5 percent. You won. Let’s see how big the party continues to grow in Washington.

Great lights

A thousand thanks to the folks at Cape Parks & Rec who do such a magnificent job lighting up the water park! And same to Fontainebleau, Nip Kelly and so many other area businesses, beautiful!

