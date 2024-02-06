Speak Out 12/28/17

Cost of health care

Opioid crisis. Housing crisis. Natural disasters. Defunding education. Not doing one stinking thing to help bring down the cost of health care. Merry Christmas to the 5 percent. You won. Let’s see how big the party continues to grow in Washington.

Great lights

A thousand thanks to the folks at Cape Parks & Rec who do such a magnificent job lighting up the water park! And same to Fontainebleau, Nip Kelly and so many other area businesses, beautiful!