Speak Out 12/27/18

I wonder if it's just one person registering all the complaints about roundabouts in the paper or if the general public of Southeast Missouri is really this ignorant and backwards? Roundabouts have been proven to reduce accidents, travel times and maintenance costs. People all around the world, even in third world countries, routinely navigate them with no problems yet the people in Southeast Missouri seem to have a real problem with the simple concept of in the roundabout has right-of-way and entering the roundabout yields. It couldn't be any simpler and if you can't negotiate one give up your driver's licenses.
It was another beautiful Sounds of the Season. I watched it on TV this year as I couldn't get out. A lot of people helped support cancer victims in the area. Great music. Thank you, Southeast Hospital, for putting it on each year.
I enjoy my newspaper and wanted to thank the Southeast Missourian owners and employees for what you do. It wouldn't be the same without a newspaper. I know a lot of people like to go on websites, and I do too, but nothing is better than to read the newspaper and turn the pages with a cup of coffee.
