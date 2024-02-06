Speak Out 12/27/18

Sounds of the Season

It was another beautiful Sounds of the Season. I watched it on TV this year as I couldn't get out. A lot of people helped support cancer victims in the area. Great music. Thank you, Southeast Hospital, for putting it on each year.

Thanks to the paper

I enjoy my newspaper and wanted to thank the Southeast Missourian owners and employees for what you do. It wouldn't be the same without a newspaper. I know a lot of people like to go on websites, and I do too, but nothing is better than to read the newspaper and turn the pages with a cup of coffee.