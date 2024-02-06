Speak Out 12-26-21

Bell ringers

For everyone ringing bells for Salvation Army or giving directly through cash register roundups, for people making Shoe Box Christmases come true or funding an Angel wish, for giving coats and food and all the good things that people give this time of year, it's just so heartwarming. People care. People give. That's in Christ's spirit and the reason we celebrate the humble birth of the greatest king. He gave so that we may live. We can give, too, so that others are helped. Merry Christmas!

Poor Joe

The media told him he could be a president like FDR, who had wide majorities in Congress. They told him he could make all their progressive dreams come true and push the country into socialism. Poor Joe, he doesn't think for himself. And the result is a defeated legislative agenda and cratering popularity ratings. You would have been better to preside as a moderate rather than selling your soul to the left, Joe.