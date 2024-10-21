Speak out 12/26/18

The best traffic lights in Cape Girardeau is at Mt. Auburn and Hopper Road. If you are making a left turn onto Hopper Road, you don't have to wait by forever like at other lights. If traffic is slow it will change to give you a green light.
Just think what $5 Billion would do towards building roads and bridges for the entire country if Trump pushed improving infrastructure that is failing across the U.S. If we are going to mortgage our children's future, at least spend the money on things the country needs instead of giving billions of dollars to third party immigrant jails and the new generation of Halliburtons, Blackwater and other corrupt insider companies owned by the DeVos, Prince, Mercers and other gazzilionaires. Wasteful and ridiculous.
Shut 'er down! Who needs the government to run anyway? If Trump and his supporters want to spend billions on a wall, then they should go kick in some money to the Go Fund Me account for it. But then Trump and his crooked children will find some way to siphon off money from it, just like his crooked charities.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.