All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 26, 2018

Speak out 12/26/18

The best traffic lights in Cape Girardeau is at Mt. Auburn and Hopper Road. If you are making a left turn onto Hopper Road, you don't have to wait by forever like at other lights. If traffic is slow it will change to give you a green light. Just think what $5 Billion would do towards building roads and bridges for the entire country if Trump pushed improving infrastructure that is failing across the U.S. ...

No. 1 traffic light

The best traffic lights in Cape Girardeau is at Mt. Auburn and Hopper Road. If you are making a left turn onto Hopper Road, you don't have to wait by forever like at other lights. If traffic is slow it will change to give you a green light.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

$5 billion

Just think what $5 Billion would do towards building roads and bridges for the entire country if Trump pushed improving infrastructure that is failing across the U.S. If we are going to mortgage our children's future, at least spend the money on things the country needs instead of giving billions of dollars to third party immigrant jails and the new generation of Halliburtons, Blackwater and other corrupt insider companies owned by the DeVos, Prince, Mercers and other gazzilionaires. Wasteful and ridiculous.

Shut down

Shut 'er down! Who needs the government to run anyway? If Trump and his supporters want to spend billions on a wall, then they should go kick in some money to the Go Fund Me account for it. But then Trump and his crooked children will find some way to siphon off money from it, just like his crooked charities.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 21
Speak Out: Missouri fans applaud enhanced coverage on semiss...
OpinionOct. 21
Parker: Why, in our free country, do we lack education freed...
OpinionOct. 21
Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump
OpinionOct. 21
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-21-24
OpinionOct. 21
Prayer 10-21-24
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
OpinionOct. 19
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israel and Palestinians
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
OpinionOct. 19
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
Prayer 10-19-24
OpinionOct. 19
Prayer 10-19-24
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
OpinionOct. 18
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
York: A shift in the race
OpinionOct. 18
York: A shift in the race
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
OpinionOct. 18
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy