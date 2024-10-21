Speak out 12/26/18

$5 billion

Just think what $5 Billion would do towards building roads and bridges for the entire country if Trump pushed improving infrastructure that is failing across the U.S. If we are going to mortgage our children's future, at least spend the money on things the country needs instead of giving billions of dollars to third party immigrant jails and the new generation of Halliburtons, Blackwater and other corrupt insider companies owned by the DeVos, Prince, Mercers and other gazzilionaires. Wasteful and ridiculous.

Shut down

Shut 'er down! Who needs the government to run anyway? If Trump and his supporters want to spend billions on a wall, then they should go kick in some money to the Go Fund Me account for it. But then Trump and his crooked children will find some way to siphon off money from it, just like his crooked charities.