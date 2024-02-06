Speak Out 12/24/18

If Barack Obama had made an arbitrary and capricious decision to remove all troops from Syria and thousands from Afghanistan, there would be a consensus, countrywide call for his immediate impeachment and removal from office. But, if Trump decides to do so, his base will likely stick with him, even though it puts our national security at a much heightened risk, as we have been told by the last adult to leave the room, Defense Secretary James Mattis.
There is no doubt that the owners and managers of the Southeast Missourian are an intelligent and gifted bunch. The ironic and sad thing is that Iï¿½m confident that our beloved newspaper will be among the last, if not the very last, to publicly proclaim that the emperor is wearing no clothes.
Major kudos to a committee decision to recommend that the aquatic facility be located near Jefferson School. And, special thanks to Cape Mayor Bob Fox for making it clear that there was no firm commitment on the part of all of those who would be part of a north side location. To me, the last-minute offer by a powerful group of movers and shakers to move the proposed facility from the south to the north side of town was an all too transparent attempt to hijack the whole project and itï¿½s underlying philosophy for the benefit of special interests.
We wonder why our health-care costs are so high ï¿½ the reasons are beyond counting, but here is one reason: Recently my Dad was admitted to the hospital from the Mo. Veterans Home. After being checked out and having the problem resolved, it was getting late in the day and the shuttle at the Veterans Home has limited hours. We waited quite a while on other test results, I told the nurse our concern with the shuttle not being able to take him back if it was after hours and her reply was ï¿½we will just call an ambulance.ï¿½ Until everyone tries to help cut costs, we will keep spiraling into a ever deepening pit of unneeded costs and procedures that drive all of our health-care costs up.
