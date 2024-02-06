Speak Out 12/24/18

Right decision

Major kudos to a committee decision to recommend that the aquatic facility be located near Jefferson School. And, special thanks to Cape Mayor Bob Fox for making it clear that there was no firm commitment on the part of all of those who would be part of a north side location. To me, the last-minute offer by a powerful group of movers and shakers to move the proposed facility from the south to the north side of town was an all too transparent attempt to hijack the whole project and itï¿½s underlying philosophy for the benefit of special interests.

Ambulance trip

We wonder why our health-care costs are so high ï¿½ the reasons are beyond counting, but here is one reason: Recently my Dad was admitted to the hospital from the Mo. Veterans Home. After being checked out and having the problem resolved, it was getting late in the day and the shuttle at the Veterans Home has limited hours. We waited quite a while on other test results, I told the nurse our concern with the shuttle not being able to take him back if it was after hours and her reply was ï¿½we will just call an ambulance.ï¿½ Until everyone tries to help cut costs, we will keep spiraling into a ever deepening pit of unneeded costs and procedures that drive all of our health-care costs up.