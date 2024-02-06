Speak Out 12-24-17

Sen. McCaskill

Well I guess our lady senator has done it again. She voted against Missouri in order to please Pelosi and Schumer. I thought we elected people to represent us. I can't understand why people have to let someone else tell when to jump.

Employee wage

Real wages for workers haven't risen for decades. With the Trump tax cut, we are said to be entering an era of unprecedented economic prosperity. However, I would encourage all area businesses, big and small, to build in significant, structural wage increases for your employees rather than give them flashy end of the year bonuses.

Lights problem

It is a real shame that the City of Cape is not keeping the street lights on Broadway from Water to Pacific in better condition. Sunday night my wife and I drove that section and counted seven total of the new fancy street lights not working. That is four of the middle of the street lights and three of the alley lights. The street light put off very little light anyway and to have that many burnt out is not good. I'm sure the city will have a great reason why they are not kept up.