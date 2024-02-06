Speak Out 12-24-17

Well I guess our lady senator has done it again. She voted against Missouri in order to please Pelosi and Schumer. I thought we elected people to represent us. I can't understand why people have to let someone else tell when to jump.
Real wages for workers haven't risen for decades. With the Trump tax cut, we are said to be entering an era of unprecedented economic prosperity. However, I would encourage all area businesses, big and small, to build in significant, structural wage increases for your employees rather than give them flashy end of the year bonuses.
It is a real shame that the City of Cape is not keeping the street lights on Broadway from Water to Pacific in better condition. Sunday night my wife and I drove that section and counted seven total of the new fancy street lights not working. That is four of the middle of the street lights and three of the alley lights. The street light put off very little light anyway and to have that many burnt out is not good. I'm sure the city will have a great reason why they are not kept up.
This so-called tax reform is a mistake of epic proportion for the next generations. Trump said it all when he acknowledged that future politicians will be extending tax breaks. This is a $2.5 trillion dollar addition to the deficit that is unjustified. Add in the pass through Christmas gifts to the Trump family and people like Corker, and it becomes a shameful money grab instead of true tax reform.
I never thought I would say I agreed with Nancy Pelosi on anything, but I have to agree with her on this. The tax bill is the most dangerous and terrible thing that ever happened. But now let me add why. It's because if it works, the Democrats can kiss the next several elections good bye! They have been obstructionists on EVERYTHING that President Trump has thought of, spoke of, and maybe even dreamed of. They have shown how divisive and self-serving a political party can be. They have no desire to do what is right for the country as it all boils down to gaining seats or holding on to seats in the next election, the next election and on and on. They are shooting themselves in the foot and pretty soon they will have no feet!
According the most recent vote on the tax bill, there is not one Democrat that is in favor or the taxpayer getting a smaller tax bill. I hope that the voters of Missouri remember this the next election.
