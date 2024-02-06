All sections
OpinionDecember 22, 2022

Speak Out 12-22-22

Would like to know when DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) will reopen in Cape so us retired veterans can get our ID Cards and not have to drive 2 or 3 hours. Our Government Officials need to take action. I am appalled at what Joe Biden has done since taking office.

Military benefits

Would like to know when DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) will reopen in Cape so us retired veterans can get our ID Cards and not have to drive 2 or 3 hours. Our Government Officials need to take action.

A disappointing Biden

I am appalled at what Joe Biden has done since taking office. Don't get me wrong. I didn't vote for Trump, but Biden has, in every respect except for his use of social media, been a far worse president than Trump was. His obvious cognitive issues, the lack of respect he commands from world leaders, and his ignoring of actual problems such as the border crisis while manufacturing others, such as the "effect" of boating speeds on whales (for heaven's sake!), and other problems are all alarming to anyone with half a brain.

Speak Out
