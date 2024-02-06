Speak Out 12-22-22

A disappointing Biden

I am appalled at what Joe Biden has done since taking office. Don't get me wrong. I didn't vote for Trump, but Biden has, in every respect except for his use of social media, been a far worse president than Trump was. His obvious cognitive issues, the lack of respect he commands from world leaders, and his ignoring of actual problems such as the border crisis while manufacturing others, such as the "effect" of boating speeds on whales (for heaven's sake!), and other problems are all alarming to anyone with half a brain.