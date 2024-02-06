Speak Out 12-22-21

Republicans don't want Biden's Build Back Better bill because it will add billions to the national debt, but the CBO has said that Trump's 2017 tax cuts have already added $2 trillion to the deficit. Does the word "hypocrisy" come to mind?
Sen. Joe Manchin has done a great service for our country by standing up for fiscal sanity. He would be a better president than the current "Joe."
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has trouble brewing. His problems are only going to get worse unless he backs off his marketing plan demanding 100% of his employees be vaccinated. To date, Kirby has grounded hundreds of pilots and flight attendants and fired thousands more ground workers. No other airline demands a 100% vaccination rate, yet Kirby turns a blind eye to workers with sincere medical issues and religious beliefs. Meanwhile, non-vaccinated pilots from other airlines travel in United's flight deck jump-seats. Unvaccinated London-based flight attendants intermix with domestic flight crews, and United's passengers make their own vaccine choices.
Many years ago our law enforcement agencies declared a war on drugs and now it is obvious we have lost that war, along with drugs gun violence has increased year after year, overdoses have killed too many young people, illegal drugs along with prescription drug abuse have affected almost every family in America, wealthy and poor, Caucasian and minorities and Republicans and Democrats. We look to government to keep us safe and they have failed. We are at a point in time where drug abuse is ignored in some cities, in some cases government agencies hand out needles to abusers. I don't know a solution to the problem, but I do know we have to find solution soon.
The revelations of the Jan. 6 Select Committee are beginning to show just how deep and insidious the plot to overthrow the election was. This has moved beyond simply looking for answers and is now to the point of needing a special prosecutor, immune from any partisan pressure from either political party. The American people deserve a full accounting of what happened!
Congratulations to Tiger Woods on a fantastic comeback Sunday in Florida with his son, Charlie. It was good seeing Tiger and his son play so well.
If any members of Congress or the Senate are found to have aided Trump in his attempted coup then they should be expelled from office. Sedition is a serious charge and those people don't belong in the same Capitol building they tried to destroy!
