Speak Out 12-22-21

War on drugs failed

Many years ago our law enforcement agencies declared a war on drugs and now it is obvious we have lost that war, along with drugs gun violence has increased year after year, overdoses have killed too many young people, illegal drugs along with prescription drug abuse have affected almost every family in America, wealthy and poor, Caucasian and minorities and Republicans and Democrats. We look to government to keep us safe and they have failed. We are at a point in time where drug abuse is ignored in some cities, in some cases government agencies hand out needles to abusers. I don't know a solution to the problem, but I do know we have to find solution soon.

Special prosecutor needed

The revelations of the Jan. 6 Select Committee are beginning to show just how deep and insidious the plot to overthrow the election was. This has moved beyond simply looking for answers and is now to the point of needing a special prosecutor, immune from any partisan pressure from either political party. The American people deserve a full accounting of what happened!

Tiger's back

Congratulations to Tiger Woods on a fantastic comeback Sunday in Florida with his son, Charlie. It was good seeing Tiger and his son play so well.

Sedition is crime

If any members of Congress or the Senate are found to have aided Trump in his attempted coup then they should be expelled from office. Sedition is a serious charge and those people don't belong in the same Capitol building they tried to destroy!