Speak Out 12-21-22

Trump's legacy

I really don't care for or like Liz Cheney but her description of Donald Trump as being the only American president to destroy the "miracle" of our country's peaceful transfer of power was dead-on right. All Trump people are living in an alternate reality if they think he was right to do what he did. He lost the election and should have walked away and conceded. The Jan. 6 insurrection will be the first thing historians mention when his name comes up.

Grammar is important

I don't know who writes the social media posts for Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Jackson Public Schools, but someone else needs to be found for both districts. I like and follow both pages due to family members being part of both districts, and the districts' posts often contain grammatical and mechanical errors. Yes, individuals post things on their own newsfeed that have errors, but the pages of businesses and school districts represent them and should, particularly in the case of educational institutions, be carefully edited.

Thanks to families

Cape Girardeau has three families that have built many businesses that have employed thousands of people in our area and hugely contributed to the growth to Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area. In the beginning of their businesses they were not wealthy men but all took chances and worked extremely hard, working long hours to achieve what we all desire. To leave our children better off than what they had in the beginning and to teach their children the work ethic that they had. And today their children have the responsibility to teach their children. These three families are the Drury family, the Rhodes family (Gene and Pee Wee Families). I admire all of them and their families. Imagine what our city would look like without what they all have accomplished, I know there are many other families that have been very successful in their businesses and have been instrumental in the growth of our area, but none more than these three families as most hard working people they get little thanks for what they have achieved and what their children continue to achieve. For that I say Thank You!