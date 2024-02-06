All sections
OpinionDecember 21, 2021

Speak Out 12-21-21

I live in Jackson and my mail carrier uses lights on his vehicle. It's a good thing cause it was 8:38 p.m. when we received our mail the other night. Yet the post office tells us that all their drivers are back in by 6 p.m. We get our mail anywhere from 7 to 9 p.m...

Dedicated postal delivery

I live in Jackson and my mail carrier uses lights on his vehicle. It's a good thing cause it was 8:38 p.m. when we received our mail the other night. Yet the post office tells us that all their drivers are back in by 6 p.m. We get our mail anywhere from 7 to 9 p.m.

Thanks for lights

My children and I like to drive around town looking at the different decorations people have put on their homes. To those who have taken the time to do it, thank you so much. It's not a bad thing not to put up lights, but for those who do, my family appreciates it. The shimmering lights make this time of year a little more magical, a little warmer and bright. And those are good things in celebrating our Lord's birth.

Beware the wave

If a tsunami is on the way do tsunami deniers stand on the beach and wait to see what happens? COVID deniers are doing the same thing with the Omicron variant. This is a medical tsunami!

Speak Out
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

