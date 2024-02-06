Speak Out 12/20/18

Cape establishmentarians make every effort to convince us that we are a rugged, self-made citizenry that prides itself by believing in pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps through practicing classic free market economic principles. However, with all of the CIDs, TIFs, private-public partnerships of all varieties, state and federal grants, etc., Cape Girardeau is a prosperous and thriving socialist city-state.
Those were three great columns in the Faith/Community section of the Dec. 16 paper by three talented writers. Thank you Ellen, Jeff and Mia. I too have adopted a Salvation Army kettle and the generosity of our community amazes me. God bless us and Merry Christmas to all.
