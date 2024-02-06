All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 20, 2018

Speak Out 12/20/18

Cape establishmentarians make every effort to convince us that we are a rugged, self-made citizenry that prides itself by believing in pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps through practicing classic free market economic principles. However, with all of the CIDs, TIFs, private-public partnerships of all varieties, state and federal grants, etc., Cape Girardeau is a prosperous and thriving socialist city-state...

Free market?

Cape establishmentarians make every effort to convince us that we are a rugged, self-made citizenry that prides itself by believing in pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps through practicing classic free market economic principles. However, with all of the CIDs, TIFs, private-public partnerships of all varieties, state and federal grants, etc., Cape Girardeau is a prosperous and thriving socialist city-state.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Faith columns

Those were three great columns in the Faith/Community section of the Dec. 16 paper by three talented writers. Thank you Ellen, Jeff and Mia. I too have adopted a Salvation Army kettle and the generosity of our community amazes me. God bless us and Merry Christmas to all.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 15
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community impact in Southeast Missouri
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happens next?
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
OpinionOct. 14
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 12
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy