Speak Out 12-2-22

I'm thankful for Coach Gibbs and his Cape Central players. You boys did it the right way and made it all the way to the final four! No screaming at each other on the sidelines. No cursing. No wasting money on nine different uniform combinations. Way to go Tigers!
For someone who claims to have done more for Israel than anyone else in history it's interesting that Trump hosted anti-Semite Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner party at Mar-a-Lago. Maybe he should have also invited the Israeli ambassador too?
Congratulations to Coach Tuke and his team on a great season. A tough loss to end the season, but what a fun fall.
Kudos to all those who participated in the Parade of Lights. This is a great tradition in Cape Girardeau, and downtown looked so festive. Well done. Merry Christmas!
