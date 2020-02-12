Speak Out 12/2/20

Proper mask wearing

I am so disheartened by the amount of people who, during our appropriate mask mandate, wear their masks below their noses or even below their mouths. I am writing this to plead with people to take masking, and distancing, seriously. If one reviews local statistics, the facts, why would they resist the act of full masking, which is proven as a protection for others and self? I can only surmise that for some in Southeast Missouri, the lowered masks are a political expression of resistance. Fighting COVID-19 spread is not a political issue, people. It's a medical issue that affects all of us. If you still think it's just like a flu, or is some type of political conspiracy, again, please review the data. As always, a thank you to our county health department for their efforts to promote the few things we know to do until vaccines are available.

Litter issue

The sports parents are shameless about refusing to wear masks, and littering wherever they happen to be. How much money do the towns spend on litter cleanup around the ball diamonds? And why do the softball leagues not understand how to pick up after themselves?

Blue light

This holiday season, show your support for our local police department by putting a blue light outside or in a window, so as they patrol they can see. They go through a lot of stress and anxiety, especially during the holidays. With the pandemic and rioting going on in so many places, support is vital. Let them know you care.

What unity?

To all the people who say we all need to unify and move on after the election, where have you been the last four years? The Democrats made up the whole Russian collusion story. It was a massive fraud. They arrested and ruined people's lives. Now they want the country to unite after dividing the country with all their lies. If Biden is going to be president we all will suffer together. That is not the kind of unity I wish for.