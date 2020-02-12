Speak Out 12/2/20

Congratulations to the Jackson football team on a tremendous season. Will be rooting them on Saturday as they go for the Class 5 championship.
For all the hard-core Trumpists: How is it plausible that a Red state like Georgia could let Democrats run rampant with alleged voter fraud? You would have to suspend reality (which Trump apparently did) to believe something as farcical as that. Republicans were in charge of every aspect of the election from hiring companies to set up voting machines to overseeing the counting of votes. Only someone completely out of touch with reality or brainwashed by Fox News or QAnon could come up with that scenario. Either that or Trump simply lost the election.
Shouldn't we be consistent with our thinking? The governor says wearing a mask is a personal responsibility, even though we know it works. Isn't wearing a seat belt a personal responsibility? Repeal the law. Isn't drunken driving a personal responsibility? Repeal the law. Isn't speeding a personal responsibility? Repeal the law. Shouldn't our logic be consistent?
With the rate of COVID-19 infection rapidly increasing in Cape County, it would be helpful if the health department summarized the sources of infection, i.e. bars, churches, family gatherings. Also, helpful, a place where the public can post establishments complying with or disregarding the mask mandate.
I am so disheartened by the amount of people who, during our appropriate mask mandate, wear their masks below their noses or even below their mouths. I am writing this to plead with people to take masking, and distancing, seriously. If one reviews local statistics, the facts, why would they resist the act of full masking, which is proven as a protection for others and self? I can only surmise that for some in Southeast Missouri, the lowered masks are a political expression of resistance. Fighting COVID-19 spread is not a political issue, people. It's a medical issue that affects all of us. If you still think it's just like a flu, or is some type of political conspiracy, again, please review the data. As always, a thank you to our county health department for their efforts to promote the few things we know to do until vaccines are available.
The sports parents are shameless about refusing to wear masks, and littering wherever they happen to be. How much money do the towns spend on litter cleanup around the ball diamonds? And why do the softball leagues not understand how to pick up after themselves?
This holiday season, show your support for our local police department by putting a blue light outside or in a window, so as they patrol they can see. They go through a lot of stress and anxiety, especially during the holidays. With the pandemic and rioting going on in so many places, support is vital. Let them know you care.
To all the people who say we all need to unify and move on after the election, where have you been the last four years? The Democrats made up the whole Russian collusion story. It was a massive fraud. They arrested and ruined people's lives. Now they want the country to unite after dividing the country with all their lies. If Biden is going to be president we all will suffer together. That is not the kind of unity I wish for.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.