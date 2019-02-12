Speak Out 12/2/19

Trump judges

While House Democrats pursue their impeachment inquiry sham, the GOP-led Senate confirmed another federal judge nominated by President Trump. The 2nd Circuit, 3rd Circuit, and 11th circuit are all now firmly leaning right. That’s 164 Trump-nominated and confirmed federal judges.

River Campus

Congratulations to Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance for being ranked in the top 30 musical theatre programs in the country. Their shows at the River Campus are really incredible. It’s amazing to see their growth since the days when they were in Rose Theatre. Well deserved.