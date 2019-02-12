All sections
OpinionDecember 2, 2019

Speak Out 12/2/19

The Jackson [Board of Aldermen] is considering raising swimming pool fees. Why? To pay for the $300,000 bathroom the pool overlooks? Or to pay for the unnecessary rebuilding of a nearby park shelter? To pay for some more uptown drinking festivals? Be good stewards of our tax dollars before you take more of our money. ...

Jackson pool

Trump judges

While House Democrats pursue their impeachment inquiry sham, the GOP-led Senate confirmed another federal judge nominated by President Trump. The 2nd Circuit, 3rd Circuit, and 11th circuit are all now firmly leaning right. That’s 164 Trump-nominated and confirmed federal judges.

River Campus

Congratulations to Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance for being ranked in the top 30 musical theatre programs in the country. Their shows at the River Campus are really incredible. It’s amazing to see their growth since the days when they were in Rose Theatre. Well deserved.

Speak Out
