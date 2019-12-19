Speak Out 12/19/19

Academics matter

Your athletic achievement won't matter in 5 years. The lessons you learned and your academic discipline will.

Flawed impeachment

Those who claim the Trump impeachment is very flawed are right! But not for the reason they think. Trials are supposed to be fair, unbiased and impartial. In a real trial, all those folks who have prejudged and expressed guilt or innocence would not be a part of the jury. That's not happening in the Senate. So, guilty or not guilty, remember this will not be a fair trial. The impeachment is indeed flawed.

President vs. Thunberg

A 73-year-old man, the president of the United States is bullying Greta Thunberg, a 16 year old girl with Aspergers. He says she's fair game because she's a public figure and was Time Magazine's Person of the Year (which he wasn't). His wife has her Be Best anti-bullying campaign but doesn't say a word. Trumpists are piling on with their taunts and bullying. Does this man have any decency? Has he no empathy? Has he no shame? Is there no limit to his cruelty? The bottom line is she's a 16-year-old child with Aspergers.

Waters success

Senior Jackson running back Seth Waters should have been considered for the Carr Trophy given to the outstanding offensive player in Southeast Missouri. No single person on that offense was more consistent for all 14 games. He rushed for the most team yards, scored the most, caught "uncatchable" passes, blocked players twice his size, and ran with an uncommon ferociousness. In the three games where the offense sputtered, he did not!