OpinionDecember 19, 2018

Speak Out 12/19/18

The Democrats must be covering their ears and eyes like pouting children to avoid hearing and seeing the truth that the GOP controls the White House, is preparing for an increased Senate majority, sits in the majority of governor mansions, and has the majority of state legislatures and legislators...

GOP wins

The Democrats must be covering their ears and eyes like pouting children to avoid hearing and seeing the truth that the GOP controls the White House, is preparing for an increased Senate majority, sits in the majority of governor mansions, and has the majority of state legislatures and legislators.

Health insurance

Obamacare declared unconstitutional, great. My insurance tripled in price under it. Now it is time to get healthcare under control. If you have insurance you should be able to see any doctor you want. Preexisting conditions should have mandatory coverage and drug prices should be regulated. Drug companies are the scourge of the land, preying on the needs of the sick and elderly. Time for our do-nothing Congress to do something other than fight among themselves.

Jackson football

The only reason I'm ready for spring is because it means we're another season closer to the return of Jackson football.

Speak Out
