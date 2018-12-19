Speak Out 12/19/18

Health insurance

Obamacare declared unconstitutional, great. My insurance tripled in price under it. Now it is time to get healthcare under control. If you have insurance you should be able to see any doctor you want. Preexisting conditions should have mandatory coverage and drug prices should be regulated. Drug companies are the scourge of the land, preying on the needs of the sick and elderly. Time for our do-nothing Congress to do something other than fight among themselves.

Jackson football

The only reason I'm ready for spring is because it means we're another season closer to the return of Jackson football.